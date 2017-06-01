Extradition of Russian convict from Azerbaijan not on agenda: lawyer

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The issue of extradition of Russian citizen of Armenian origin Marat Ueldanov to Russia is not on the agenda yet, Ueldanov’s lawyer Gubad Salayev told Trend June 1.

“Ueldanov appealed against the decision of the Baku Grave Crimes Court,” the lawyer said. “The date of consideration of the appeal is unknown.”

Russian citizen Marat Ueldanov was arrested July 28, 2016 in Azerbaijan on charges under Article 234 of the Criminal Code (illegal fabrication, production, acquisition, storing, transportation, transfer or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or precursors).

The Baku Grave Crimes Court held a hearing April 28 on the criminal case regarding Ueldanov. Following the proceedings, Ueldanov was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment.