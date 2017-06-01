EY sponsors conference on Economic reforms: achieved results and recommendations (PHOTO)

2017-06-01 19:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) in association with the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication organized a conference on Tuesday 30 May entitled Economic Reforms: Achieved Results and Recommendations. EY was one of the sponsors of the event, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Baku.

The conference invited officials from both governmental and non-governmental organizations from Azerbaijan.

Mr. Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, opened the conference by welcoming the guests and speakers. Then, Mr. Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Prime Minister, and Mr. Nuran Karimov, President of AmCham, talked about the main areas of economic reform and challenges ahead.

Mr. Elman Rustamov, Chairman of the Central Bank, Mr. Rufat Aslanli, Chairman of the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority, Mr. Aydin Aliyev, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Mr. Karam Hasanov, Chairman of the State Committee on Property Issues, Mr. Sahir Mammadkhanov, First Deputy Minister of Taxes, Mr. Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy, and others delivered speeches and presentations at the conference.

Speakers highlighted during the event that cooperation between the government and private sector plays an important role in creating the conditions for the private sector to strengthen its contribution to delivering sustained economic growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies around the world. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In doing so, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY works together with companies across the CIS and assists them in realizing their business goals. 5,000 professionals work at 20 CIS offices (in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Togliatti, Vladivostok, Almaty, Astana, Bishkek, Baku, Kyiv, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Minsk, and other locations).

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

EY in Azerbaijan

EY made a major commitment to the development of Azerbaijan and the region by opening the office in Baku 22 years ago. Today, in addition to being the leading audit and consulting firm in Azerbaijan, we are the leading firm in the region. As a result of our experience and competence, we have been able to assist both domestic and international companies as well as state-owned entities to develop and manage the challenges of the international economy.

There are currently 170 people working in our Baku office that serve our clients in Azerbaijan. EY's strength in the Caspian Region and the firm's commitment of resources are important to the entities operating in the region. It means that as we grow, EY will continue to demonstrate a tradition of hiring and training local professionals to be leaders in our practice.