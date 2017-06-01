Children are our future: Azerbaijan gymnastics team coach

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Children’s rhythmic gymnastics competition, dedicated to the International Children’s Day, was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 1.

Speaking at the competition opening ceremony, Mariana Vasileva, head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, said the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation decided to organize a competition among the youngest gymnasts (5-7 years old) to mark the International Children’s Day, and named it GymBala.

“Children are our future,” Vasileva said.

Fifty-one gymnasts performed in the tournament. The gymnasts from Azerbaijan’s Ojag sports club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Water Sports Palace, the Start club, the Zira cultural center, and from Sumgait, Zabrat, Ismayilli, Goychay, Kurdamir, Ganja and Agdash performed in the individual and group programs.