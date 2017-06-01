Summer exam session starts at UNEC (PHOTO)

2017-06-01 19:28 | www.trend.az | 1

The Summer Exam Session of 2016/2017 academic year has started at UNEC.

The objective assessment of the students’ knowledge and provision of transparency have been the priority issue within the new session launched today.

As all years, exams will be held open to public at UNEC this year, too. UNEC Social Control Board will implement the control over the exams. They will compare the results of the session with previous years and make the analysis. Management of UNEC’s “Hotline” service will be given to the representatives of the Mass Media. Journalists will answer the appeals. In addition, to collect appeals in one source and respond them promptly, a separate UNEC EXAM profile has started to perform on Facebook in connection with the Summer Exam Session. The “Open Door” will be also held every Saturday with the Rector’s participation.

A series of novelties have been applied within the session. Exam tests have already been sent to the students’ personal cabinets. One more innovation is related with the improvement of the appeal system. Students will get answer to their appeals operatively sending them from their personal cabinets.

Exams are held at UNEC in written form and by means of tests. Therefore, 5 exam halls in three academic buildings are ready and connected to the unique network. 435 computers have been installed. 4500 students will be able to take exams in 8 shifts within a day. The Library and reading halls will work at UNEC until 8pm.

Exams in Zagatala and Darband branches and the Financial and Economic College, as well will be held in the same manner.

The Summer Exam Session of UNEC will finish on July 5. 15 students on every course with the highest results will be granted the second excellent students’ scholarship. The goal is to stimulate UNEC students’ interests in studying.