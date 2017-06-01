Turkey says to continue actively fighting terrorism

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will continue to actively fight against terrorism, Turkish media cited Hulusi Akar, head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as saying June 1.

Akar stressed that the fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is killed.

He added that at present, Turkey is fighting not only against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), but also against other terrorist organizations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

