Turkey lifts restrictions on supply of Russian wheat

2017-06-01 20:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Turkey has lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian wheat, RIA Novosti quoted Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev as saying June 1.

“We will continue to cooperate on a mutually beneficial basis. Turkish grain market is a priority for us,” the minister said.