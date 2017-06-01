Int’l Energy Charter reps urge UN to draft energy transit deal

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 1

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Participants of the International Energy Charter Forum held in Ashgabat May 30-31 urged the UN regional commissions, international energy and financial organizations to take an active part in the drafting of a multilateral framework agreement on the transit of energy resources, reports the online newspaper Nebit-Gaz.

Over 80 participants, including ministers, high-level officials and leading experts from the International Energy Charter member and observer countries, international energy and financial organizations, energy companies and research institutions took part in the forum.

Issues of transit and transboundary transportation of energy resources, including natural gas, oil products and electricity were discussed within the forum.

The final document adopted at the forum reads that the main task this year is to identify specific issues and problems related to transit of energy resources, and develop possible alternative solutions, which reflect the needs of the International Energy Charter member countries.

The document also notes that the importance of transit of energy resources in the context of global energy security was already touched upon in the UN General Assembly Resolution 67/263 titled “Reliable and stable transit of energy and its role in ensuring sustainable development and international cooperation,” which was developed on the initiative of Turkmenistan and adopted May 17, 2013.

Nevertheless, there remains the need to develop multilateral legal instruments that provide single principles and rules, which regulate relations between producers, consumers and those who implement transit of energy resources, reads the final document.

It is expected that the government of Turkmenistan will submit a report to the UN General Assembly on the work done together with the International Energy Charter in the sphere of transit of energy resources in pursuance of the UN General Assembly Resolution 67/263.