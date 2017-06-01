Number of drug users increases in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

At present, there are over 500,000 drug-dependent adolescents in Turkey, Turkish media cited the sources in the country’s ministry of health as saying June 1.

"Bonzai" is the most widespread drugs among teenagers in Turkey.

For the first time "bonzai" was revealed in Turkey in 2010. More than 400 people die annually as a result of using bonzai drugs.

According to the ministry, Istanbul ranks first in consumption of "bonzai" drugs in the country.

Earlier it was reported that the minimum age of Turkish citizens who started using drugs is 13 years old, the average age – 36 years old, the maximum age - 65 years old.

Thus, 2.9 percent of the country's population account for drug addicts aged 15-24, 2.8 percent - those aged 25-44, 2.3 percent - drug addicts aged 45-64.

Some 23,738 people or 18 percent of the total number of people arrested in the country in 2016 accounted for drug sellers.

More than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs over the past four years.

