Ilham Aliyev congratulates Italian president

2017-06-01 21:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Italian Republic – Republic Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“The current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy is satisfactory. Ever-growing political, economic and cultural ties, mutually beneficial cooperation in a variety of fields are a striking example of dynamic and comprehensive development of our bilateral bonds.”

“I am confident that we will continue making joint efforts to strengthen our friendly relations and successfully maintain our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats,” President Aliyev said.

“On this joyful day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Italy everlasting peace and prosperity,” he added.