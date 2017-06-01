Azerbaijan is Bulgaria’s strategic partner: envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important strategic and economic partner of Bulgaria, said Bulgarian Ambassador Maya Hristova.

She made the remarks June 1 at an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

Relations between the countries have been rapidly developing over these years, the envoy said, adding in the last five years, both Bulgarian president and vice-president visited Azerbaijan four times.

Hristova noted that First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by her, have played a significant role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, especially in culture.

The diplomat thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for assistance in the restoration of Trapezitsa Architectural Museum Reserve in the Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo.

Speaking of energy cooperation, the ambassador noted that Bulgaria is pursuing a policy of diversification of energy supplies and in this respect, partnership with Azerbaijan is very important. She said Bulgaria fully supports the Southern Gas Corridor project, envisaging supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, and confirms that Azerbaijan plays a key role in the project.

Hristova added that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have a contract for the supply of one billion cubic meters of gas per year starting from 2020.

“The relations between our countries have a great future,” the envoy said, adding that friendship between the Azerbaijani and Bulgarian people will be a basis for their development.