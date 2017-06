Unknowns open fire near residence of Turkish president

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Unidentified persons opened fire near the residence of Turkey’s president, as well as the headquarters of the Republican People's Party, Turkish media outlets reported June 2.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

