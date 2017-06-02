Iran more than doubles oil export to Turkey

2017-06-02 10:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran’s oil export to Turkey increased more than two times to 211,101 barrels per day (b/d) during the first quarter of 2017.

According to the statistics released by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority, Iran exported more than 2.624 million tons of oil to the country in January-March.

2017 (1,000 tons) Barrels per day 2016 (1,000 tons) Barrels per day January 833.6 205,670 406.894 97,129 February 856 204,427 438.611 108,190 March 935 223,207 447.250 106,763 First Quarter Sum: 2624.6 Average: 211,101 Sum: 1292.8 Average: 104,027

Iran delivered 2.417 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Turkey in January-March, about 240 million cubic meters (mcm) more than in 1Q16.

Turkey is Iran’s sole gas client. Iran exported 7.7 bcm of gas as well as 6.677 million tons (135,369 b/d) of crude oil to Turkey in 2016.