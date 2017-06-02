Iran more than doubles oil export to Turkey
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1
By Emil Ilgar – Trend:
Iran’s oil export to Turkey increased more than two times to 211,101 barrels per day (b/d) during the first quarter of 2017.
According to the statistics released by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority, Iran exported more than 2.624 million tons of oil to the country in January-March.
|
2017 (1,000 tons)
|
Barrels per day
|
2016 (1,000 tons)
|
Barrels per day
|
January
|
833.6
|
205,670
|
406.894
|
97,129
|
February
|
856
|
204,427
|
438.611
|
108,190
|
March
|
935
|
223,207
|
447.250
|
106,763
|
First Quarter
|
Sum: 2624.6
|
Average: 211,101
|
Sum: 1292.8
|
Average: 104,027
Iran delivered 2.417 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Turkey in January-March, about 240 million cubic meters (mcm) more than in 1Q16.
Turkey is Iran’s sole gas client. Iran exported 7.7 bcm of gas as well as 6.677 million tons (135,369 b/d) of crude oil to Turkey in 2016.