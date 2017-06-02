Ankara in no rush to buy Russian S-400 system – source

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is interested in the Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system but is in no hurry to buy it, a source in the Turkish General Staff told Trend.

This issue needs to be careful studied, the source said, adding that currently, the main priority for Turkey is to strengthen its own military industry.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to sell Ankara the S-400 Triumph system, but the issue of localization of the production in Turkey will depend on the readiness of the country’s industry.

