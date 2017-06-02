Terrorist in Turkey killed in police shootout

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A person, who planned a terrorist attack in the center of the southern Turkish province of Malatya, was killed during a shootout with police, said the provincial police in a message June 2.

The police received information this morning about two persons planning a terrorist attack.

The necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the second terrorist.

