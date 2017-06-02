Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP meets orphanage children in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with children of the orphanage #2 in Baku.

During a lunch conversation with the children, Leyla Aliyeva talked about the successful completion of the school year and asked about the leisure program during the upcoming summer holiday.

During the meeting, organized this time outside the orphanage an entertainment program was also organized for children. Leyla Aliyeva danced with the children, and took pictures with them.