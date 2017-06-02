Turkmenistan announces personnel appointments

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has decreed to appoint Galychmyrat Hallyev as chairman of the country’s Supreme Court, the Turkmen government said in a message June 2.

Meanwhile, Yazdurdy Soyegov was appointed chairman of Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service upon the presidential decree.

The head of state also appointed Mammethan Chakiyev as director of the Turkmen State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.