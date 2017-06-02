SOCAR reveals output volume of Azerbaijan’s biggest gas field

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Eighty-three billion cubic meters of gas and 21 million tons of condensate have been produced from Azerbaijan’s biggest gas field, Shah Deniz, since the beginning of its operation in 2006, said First Vice-President of the country’s state oil company SOCAR Khoshbakht Yusifzade.

He made the remarks during the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017 in Baku June 2.

The first vice-president noted that Azerbaijan, until today, has exported 6.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia and 46.5 billion cubic meters of gas – to Turkey via the South Caucasus pipeline.

“As part of the first stage of development of the Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas condensate field, 2.3 million cubic meters of gas are supplied to Georgia and 18.5 million cubic meters of gas – to Turkey per day,” noted Yusifzade.

He added that the work on the second stage of development of Shah Deniz field is continuing intensively and is completed by 93 percent.

Reserves of the Shah Deniz field are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas. A contract for development of the field was signed on June 4, 1996. Shah Deniz Stage 2 will add a further 16 billion cubic meters per year of gas production to the approximately 9 billion cubic meters per year produced by Shah Deniz Stage 1.

The first volume of gas within the project is planned to be received in 2018 and it will become the main source for Southern Gas Corridor.

The gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets through expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and construction of TANAP and TAP.

