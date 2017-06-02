To the attention of those preparing to get graduate or doctorate study

10 important facts about the International Graduate and Doctorate Center of UNEC

1. Four- language education in line with the international standards;

2. Only one year of active training;

3. Research- oriented teaching;

4. A strong basis for academic career;

5. Education meeting the requirements of business world;

6. Academic staff consisting of the world’s most prestigious universities’ (Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of the US, Harvard, Oxford, London School of Economics, Stanford, Sterling, Glasgow, Warwick, Cardiff, Siegen, Baghazichi Ankara Universities)alumni;

7. Dual Diploma Programs with the Universities of Italy, Lithuania and Turkey;

8. Opportunities of Academic Exchange, Summer and Winter Schools with about 60 overseas universities;

9. Close ties with international conferences, symposiums and scientific journals;

10. Work experience in international companies.