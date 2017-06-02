Azerbaijan’s First VP elected honorary member of Union of Architects

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has been elected an honorary member of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

This was announced by Chairman of the Union of Architects Elbay Gasimzade during a meeting of presidents of the Second Regional Section of the International Union of Architects (UIA).

Gasimzade noted that Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has also been awarded the Academician Mikayil Huseynov Medal for the preservation and protection of architectural heritage and contribution to this process.

The meeting of the Second Regional Section of the International Union of Architects is held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.