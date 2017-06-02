12 wells in SGC ready to deliver gas to Turkey in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Overall value chain and elements of the Southern Gas Corridor project include 26 subsea wells of which 12 have already been drilled and are fully ready to start delivering gas to Turkey in 2018, said deputy vice-president for investments and marketing of SOCAR Vitaliy Baylarbayov.

He made the remarks during the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku June 2.

"Southern Gas Corridor is a unique project for Azerbaijan and Europe. This is a project which will provide a new source of energy supply," said Baylarbayov.

Southern Gas Corridor will also ensure energy diversity, he said, adding that what also will this project add into the European energy picture is the interconnectivity.

He pointed out that construction of the Southern Gas Corridor will bring new technologies, economic growth and jobs.

"More than 30,000 jobs the SGC brought only to Azerbaijan and Georgia," he said. "If we talk about the whole length of the pipeline, more than 40,000 people in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Albania, Greece and Italy are working to implement this project."

The Southern Gas Corridor envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian Sea region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor project. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).