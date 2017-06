SOCAR: Production at Shafag-Asiman gas block may start in 2030

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

First production from the Shafag-Asiman offshore block of gas fields in Azerbaijan may begin in 2030, said Bahram Huseynov, vice president for geology and geophysics at the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR.

He made the remarks June 2 at the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017 in Baku.