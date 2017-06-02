TANAP’s 56-inch section practically complete, says SOCAR

2017-06-02 13:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The 56-inch section of TANAP, which would allow delivering gas to Turkey, is practically complete, said Vitaliy Baylarbayov, deputy vice-president for investments and marketing at Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR.

The work on the 48-inch section of the pipeline to deliver gas to Europe is underway, he added.

“In 2018, we are planning to start the deliveries of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 gas to Turkey. But after that, we will be increasing the capacity of the pipeline and will reach 16 billion cubic meters of capacity of the line by the end of 2019, which would allow us to deliver first gas to Europe in 2020,” said the SOCAR deputy vice-president.

He pointed out that harsh natural conditions in Turkey in the process of TANAP’s construction should not be forgotten.

“Most part of the pipeline is going across the Anatolian territories, which are subject to very low temperature in winter. We also have archeological findings there,” he said. “However, activities are going smoothly, without any problems. TANAP’s implementation is going with a full speed.”

Regarding the project's budget, Baylarbayov said that 27 percent of cost savings compared to the initial budget of the project is an outstanding achievement.

“We are working with financial institutions on financing TANAP,” he added.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The length of TANAP is 1,800 kilometers with the initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters. Around six billion cubic meters of the gas will be delivered to Turkey and the remaining volume will be supplied to Europe.

TANAP shareholders are Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR (58 percent), BOTAS (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).