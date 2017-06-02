“Terrorists use social networks for ideological propaganda”

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Terrorists use social networks for ideological propaganda, Turkish Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag said.

He urged the country’s citizens to be more vigilant due to possible provocations in social networks.

“Supporters of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) also conduct active ideological propaganda in social networks,” Bozdag said.

FETO is a name given to the Gulen movement by the Turkish government. The movement is headed by Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the military coup attempt in Turkey July 15, 2016.

On July 15, 2016 Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt was over 200 people.