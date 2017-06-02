Minister: Income of Azerbaijani population up by 8 times

2017-06-02 14:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Social policy is one of the priority spheres of the state policy in Azerbaijan, said the country’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov.

He made the remarks while addressing a meeting of PACE Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development held at the Azerbaijani parliament.

Muslumov noted that the Azerbaijani population’s labor and social security rights are reflected in the country’s Constitution.

In recent years, the unemployment rate has decreased to 5 percent, and the population’s income has risen by 8 times in Azerbaijan, he added.

Over the past 13 years, the head of state signed 81 decrees and orders in this sphere, noted the minister.

According to Muslumov, today, in the social sphere, 2.33 million citizens of Azerbaijan are paid 316 million manats per month.