Uzbekistan ratifies strategic partnership deal with Turkmenistan

2017-06-02

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 2

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The law on ratification of strategic partnership agreement between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan has come into force in Uzbekistan, the country’s media reported.

The law was adopted in March this year by the Legislative (lower) Chamber of the Uzbek Parliament and was approved by the parliament’s Senate (upper chamber) on May 27. The law signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was published by the country’s media June 2.

The agreement on strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was signed by the presidents of the two countries during a state visit of the Uzbek president to Ashgabat. An agreement on economic cooperation for 2018-2020, a memorandum on further development of cooperation in the field of railway transport, a program of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres for 2017-2019 were also signed that time.

The Turkmen and Uzbek foreign ministries adopted a program of cooperation for 2017-2018, and the relevant agencies concluded contracts for the supply of agricultural machinery and chemical products from Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan.