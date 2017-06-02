SOCAR, Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz ink MoU (PHOTO)

2017-06-02 15:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR and Uzbekistan’s national holding company Uzbekneftegaz signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), SOCAR said in a message June 2.

The MoU was signed during the meeting between SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and Chairman of the Board at Uzbekneftegaz Alisher Sultanov, who arrived in Baku to participate at the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017.

During the meeting, Abdullayev talked about SOCAR’s regional and global projects, as well as the success that has been achieved within these projects and the experience gained in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan energy cooperation.

He also pointed out that this success and experience will provide the basis for future projects.

Alisher Sultanov, in turn, noted the importance of the signed MoU for development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.