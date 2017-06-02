Bahceli: Turkey’s helicopter crash should be thoroughly investigated

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party, urged to thoroughly investigate the crash of the Cougar military helicopter in Turkey’s south-eastern Sirnak province, the party said June 2.

Bahceli also stressed the importance of continuing the fight against terrorism, the party said.

Thirteen servicemen have been recently killed in Cougar military helicopter crush in Turkey’s south-eastern Sirnak province.

The helicopter hit the high voltage transmission lines after take-off, the Turkish General Staff said.

