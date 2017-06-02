Azercell makes gifts to children (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

They say children are the joy of the world and our future. In this regard, state and private companies in the country always care about the children. Since its establishment, Azercell Telecom LLC has always provided special care towards children, conducted various projects to keep children’s rights and problems on the agenda of the society and made investments to improve their well-being.

Staying true to its tradition, Azercell Telecom LLC kept the children in the center of attention on the International Day for Protection of Children. The company organized “A Day of Reading” aimed to promote reading among the children together with Aqil & Bilgi and Starbucks Azerbaijan. Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Corporate Communications Manager at Azercell, made an opening speech at the event. Ms. Shikhlinskaya noted that Azercell has started the second stage of the project named “Enjoy safe internet with Azercell” launched a year ago. “Making the internet safe and beneficial for use is one of our objectives in terms of Social Responsibility. We are going to continue “Enjoy safe internet with Azercell” project this year and hold meetings with parents and children and conduct training events on the topic of internet security in Baku and regions. Detailed information about the project and our partners will be announced soon”, she added.

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery was narrated to the children under the project which took place in Starbucks coffee shop in Ganjlik Mall at 15.00 on June 1. It was followed by the discussion and the children took a journey to the magical world of the little prince. The novella was narrated for free by well-known radio hosts Ilaha Shikhlinskaya and Aga Nadirov.

This was not the end of holiday surprises for children by Azercell. The customers visiting AzEx offices located at 2 Basti Baghirova str., 26A Z. Taghiyev str. and 33A 28 May str. with children were presented free coupons to use Kaspersky Safe Kids, the service launched exactly a year ago, for six months.

Poetry and story contest “De! Dildən-dilə, eldən-elə”, art on asphalt contest ““Çək!”, “Every child needs a family”, “They are also waiting for presents”, “Mobile Dental Clinic”, “Mobile Eye Clinic”, “Children’s Hotline”, and services for safe use of internet, such as “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control”, contribution to Children Paralympic Committee are among projects Azercell has carried out for children.

