Student Rector elected at UNEC (PHOTO)

Student Rector elected at UNEC

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Elections for the next Student Rector have been held at UNEC. According to the results of the open voting elections, the third- year undergraduate of the Faculty Finance and Accounting Jabbar Huseynov will perform the position of the Student Rector for a year.

UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov introduced the new Student Rector to university staff.

Rector said the goal of the institution of Student Rector applied at UNEC for the first time in Azerbaijan is the creation of student self- management system, development of transparent, efficient management mechanism and harmonization of the relations between the students and the university administration on the basis of the international experience. A. Muradov noted we want the student demand their wants and desires openly, feel responsible for the affairs related with student world, even determine disciplinary rules on their own initiatives and organize as a society.

Rector highly appreciated the activities performed by the Student Rector Shahin Hasanov completed his period, expressed satisfaction of the collaboration with him and considered the work held with students praiseworthy.

A.Muradov provided the newly elected Student Rector with advice. Emphasizing that a great majority of the innovations at UNEC are implemented by the student projects and initiatives, Rector highlighted the significance of close ties with student organizations and arrangement of joint projects. He brought to attention UNEC students’ participation in knowledge competitions and intellectual games and organization of meetings with famous figures regularly.

Rector expressed confidence for the “Student Senate” and “Student Audit” projects Sh. Hasanov tried to establish to be successfully continued by J.Huseynov.

Sh. Hasanov was awarded an Honorary Diploma for successful performance. Those who supported him were introduced Letters of Appreciation.

Note that, UNEC is the only higher education institution that 6 student organizations represent the students in the Academic Board, including the Student Rector.

