Turkish police carry out raids at one of universities

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish police are conducting raids against supporters of the Fethullah Gulen movement at the Namik Kemal University in the country’s north-western province of Tekirdag, the Turkish media reported June 2.

Fethullah Gulen, living in the US, is accused of being involved in the military coup attempt in Turkey July 15, 2016.

According to the media, among those detained are professors and teachers of the university.

The names of the detainees were not disclosed.

On July 15, 2016 Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt was over 200 people.

