Emmanuel Macron to make every effort for Karabakh conflict’s peaceful resolution

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The new president of France, Emmanuel Macron, will make every effort for the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said at a press conference in Baku June 2.

Bouchez noted that Emmanuel Macron realizes the importance of rich bilateral relations existing between France and Azerbaijan.

The ambassador added that the new French president is informed about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

She believes that Macron’s position will be aimed precisely at a peaceful settlement of the conflict and the role of the OSCE Minsk Group in this matter.

The main priority is to find a peaceful solution to this problem, said Bouchez.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.