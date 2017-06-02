Turkey to set up serial production of telescopic sights

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish defense electronics company ASELSAN said in a message June 2 that it will start serial production of telescopic sights.

The company will allocate 10 million Turkish liras to organize production of the telescopic sights, according to the message. The company intends to annually produce over 150,000 telescopic sights.

It was earlier reported that Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim noted that the country’s defense industry will continue to develop.