Iran renews call to join SCO

Tehran, Iran, April 2

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran has once more voiced its interest to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), IRNA news agency reported June 2.

Iran’s ICT Minister Mahmoud Vaezi, who also acts as the Iranian side’s head of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, told an SCO summit in Saint Petersburg that the country can contribute significantly to the economy of the organization.

“Iran was part of the Silk Road and today it can play an important role in the North-South corridor,” he said.

“Regional cooperation is one of the needs of the world today, because things have changed and we should have a louder voice to push our interests.”

The Iranian official added, “An organization whose member countries are going to constitute 45 percent of the world will be of great importance to world peace.”

Vaezi added that with a market of 80 million population, Iran will offer valuable opportunities to the SCO.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Iran enjoys full entitlement to join the SCO, expressing hope that a near future summit of the organization in Kazakhstan would consider Iran’s membership.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, and military organization which was founded in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.