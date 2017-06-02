Turkmenistan sets up state service for combating economic crimes

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on creation of a state service for combating economic crimes, said the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service.

The document was signed in order to improve the activities in identifying and preventing crimes related to corruption as well as their investigation.

The state service, together with the Turkmen Ministry of Justice, has been instructed to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers proposals to make amendments to the country’s legislation.