Peruvian Embassy opens in Azerbaijan

2017-06-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

The Peruvian Embassy has started functioning in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said June 2.

The newly appointed Charge d’Affaires of the Peruvian Embassy Luis Chang Boldrini met with head of the Department of State Protocol of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Parvin Mirzazade.

Mirzazade wished Chang Boldrini success during his diplomatic tenure.

The Peruvian diplomat said he will spare no effort to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries during his tenure.