Uzbekistan to improve emergency situations’ prevention system

2017-06-02

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 2

By Demir Azizov

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree has defined the tasks of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of the country, as well as measures and directions for improving the system of prevention and liquidation of emergency situations, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

In accordance with the decree published by the Uzbek media June 2, the Center of Hydrometeorological Service, the State Inspection for Control and Supervision over the Technical Condition and Safety of Large and Especially Important Water Management Facilities, the State Inspectorate for Small Vessels, and the Service of Urgent Reports of the Institute of Seismology of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan have been transferred to the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In connection with the transfer of the above-mentioned organizations, new main tasks of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan have been identified.

In particular, the ministry will develop and ensure the implementation of a unified state policy in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations of natural and man-made nature in peacetime and wartime, hydrometeorology, sustainable operation of hydraulic structures, seismic observations, safe operation of small vessels, protection of life and health of citizens on water facilities.