Azerbaijani FM visits Costa Rica

2017-06-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov was received by the President of the Republic of Costa Rica, H.E Mr. Luis Guillermo Solis within his official visit to the Republic of Costa Rica.



At the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed greetings and the best wishes of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr.Ilham Aliyev to President Luis Guillermo Solís. In his turn, President Luis Guillermo asked to deliver his most sincere wishes to President Ilham Aliyev.



E.Mammadyarov noted that the 20thyear’s anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations is being celebrated and particularly highlighted the last decade in terms of development of bilateral relations in various spheres. In this regard, he talked about the importance of exchange of high level mutual visits.



Furthermore, E.Mammadyarov briefed President Luis Guillermo Solis about the reforms being carried out in economic, social and fiscal spheres and favorable business climate in Azerbaijan and added that there are wide ranges of opportunities for cooperation in the fields of economy-trade, tourism, energy, logistics, maritime. He also expressed his hopes that addition of Costa Rica to the “ASAN visa” system would serve to the increase of tourists flow from Costa Rica to Azerbaijan.



Commending Azerbaijan’s far-reaching successful development strategy, President Luis Guillermo Solis stated that Costa Rica is interested in strengthening relations with Azerbaijan in various fields of cooperation.



Issues of mutual interests were also discussed at the meeting.