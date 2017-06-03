2 PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Security forces killed two PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey on Friday, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement by the Shirnak Governor’s Office, forces carried out an operation in the Uludere district.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -s resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.