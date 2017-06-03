Massive explosion hits Iranian supermarket, dozens injured

2017-06-03 09:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Over 30 people were reportedly injured after a powerful blast rocked a mall in the southwest Iranian city of Shiraz, causing it to erupt in flames, damaging nearby buildings and shattering glasses within 30 meters from the site, RT reported.

Footage posted on social media shows an enormous blaze raging inside a local supermarket. The fire was reportedly sparked by an explosion that struck the ground floor of the shopping mall located on Nasr Boulevard in Shiraz, IRNA news agency reported. The incident occurred at about 1:30am local time.

While no casualties have been reported, at least 35 people caught in the blast suffered injuries, including 16 who required hospitalization, the head of Fars province’s medical emergency center told Tasnim news agency, adding that many were suffering from burns. Another 19 people were provided with medical assistance at the site of the blast.

Fars News Agency reported that at least 37 people were injured.