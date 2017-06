Turkish police carrying out raids against illegal gambling

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish police are carrying out mass raids in all provinces of the country against illegal gambling, the Turkish media reported June 3.

More than 10,000 police officers are taking part in the raids.

During the raids, searches have been carried out in more than 6,000 restaurants and cafes.

No other details of the raid operations are reported.