Armenian army shells Azerbaijani positions, breaks ceasefire 112 times

2017-06-03 10:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 112 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 3.

The Armenian armed forces were using 82-mm mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Jafarli village of the Gazakh district and Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district, as well as on nameless heights and in Paravakar village of Armenia’s Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Kokhanabi village of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Javahirli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, and Nuzgar village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.