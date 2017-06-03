Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center now in Gandja (PHOTO)

2017-06-03 10:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC has opened an affiliate in the city of Gandja.

The new center supported by PASHA Bank will operate at the Azerbaijan Technologies University and will aim to support the youth in realizing their innovative ideas, organize training events and workshops, as well as interesting meetings about startups, assist in development of various projects and enable the university students to present their projects in Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

Imran Baghirov, Head of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, noted that Gandja Office will help to further upgrade knowledge and skills of the students. “Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has always conducted projects aimed for the development of the youth in the country and it continues its activities in this way. We have signed memorandums of cooperation with the educational institutions. Media center for students has been recently launched in Baku State University”, he said.

Barama Innovation Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell with the aim to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and start-ups operating in this industry and helps them become successful businesses. Barama Center has made a number of achievements during six years of its activity. More than 30 projects were launched at the center and 20 of them completed successfully. 4 companies have been established and successfully run operations. Barama has upgraded its activities since 2014 to become a professional business incubator and was introduced to the public with the name “Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center”.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.