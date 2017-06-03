Ankara, Berlin to mull presence of German Air Force at Incirlik

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Germany are set to discuss the presence of the German Air Force at the Incirlik Air Base during the visit of Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to Ankara June 5, Turkish media reported June 3.

The sides will also discuss a number of regional issues.

In May, Turkey blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting the servicemen at the Incirlik Air Base prompting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest that Berlin may consider moving 250 troops stationed at the air base to one of the neighboring countries.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a possible withdrawal of the German Air Force contingent from the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey poses no problem for Ankara.

The Incirlik Air Base is used by the US Air Force and the Turkish Air Force. Its activities are regulated by the Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement between the US and Turkey. Planes of the US-led coalition members, which participate in air operations against the so-called Islamic State (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group, are also stationed at this air base.