Turkmenistan’s GDP grows 6.3% since early 2017

2017-06-03 12:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 3

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s GDP growth rate was 6.3 percent in January-May, Bashim Khojamamedov, deputy prime minister for economy and finances, said at a government meeting, the Turkmen national TV channel Altyn Asyr reported June 3.

The growth rate was 2.9 percent in industrial sector, 4.1 percent in construction, 10.8 percent in transportation and communication sector, 9.5 percent in trade, 3.6 percent in agriculture, and 10.2 percent in the sphere of services, he noted.

Overall production increased by 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2016, and the average monthly salary increased by 9.1 percent, he added.