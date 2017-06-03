‘Spy’ arrested at Rouhani advisor’s office

2017-06-03 12:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 2

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s security forces claim they have arrested a "spy" who used to work at the office of Hessamoddin Ashna, cultural advisor to President Hassan Rouhani.

The person was mentioned by the Judiciary’s organ Mizan as Ashna’s head of office, but Ashna denied the mentioned position in a post on Telegram June 2.

Judiciary spokesman Qolamhossein Mohseni Ejei had on May 31 dissociated the arrested person’s charges from Ashena himself, saying, "One may be arrested at work but have nothing to do with the person at his adjacent desk."