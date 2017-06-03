Azerbaijan to adopt new state program to fight corruption

2017-06-03 13:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan will adopt a new State Program for Combating Corruption and Bribery in 2017.

This is reflected in the action plan approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for increasing favorability of the business environment in the country.

The government will also review the possibility of joining the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.

To combat the corruption, it is also planned to create a unified public procurement system and ensure adherence to this system of all state bodies.