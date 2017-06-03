Turkmenistan plans to harvest 1.6 mln tons of wheat in 2017

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 3

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan will start wheat harvesting campaign in the Ahal, Balkan, Lebap and Mary provinces June 7 and in the Dashoguz province June 14, the country’s Agriculture Ministry reported June 3.

It is planned to harvest 1.6 million tons of wheat in 2017.

Turkmenistan harvested 1.6 million tons of wheat in 2016. The country started to export surplus of harvested wheat in 2011.