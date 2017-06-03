Formation of new Cabinet of Ministers expected in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers in Turkey was one of the first steps expected after the country’s transition to the presidential system.

It is expected that the new Cabinet will be formed in the coming days, and it will include six new ministers.

The main reason for the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers in Turkey is the fight against the Gulen movement.

Turkey’s opposition has repeatedly criticized the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) due to the presence of secret supporters of Gulen in the party. For example, two weeks ago, Head of the Turkish Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu said “it is impossible that Gulen’s supporters are among all layers of the Turkish population, but not in the AKP.”

It is not ruled out that new series of raids against Gulen’s supporters will start in Turkey namely after the formation of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

However, it is expected that this time, the raids will be carried out against a number of former Turkish ministers as well.

It is not excluded in Turkey, either, that the referendum, following which only 51.4 percent of the voters cast their votes for the amendments to the constitution, is another reason for the formation of the new Cabinet of Ministers in the country.

It is believed in Turkey that this figure didn’t satisfy the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who expected at least 60 percent of votes in favor of the amendments, and who believes that the Turkish government failed to merit positive assessment of the people.

The AKP thinks that Erdogan has already held discussions with former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan regarding the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers.

Ali Babacan was one of the key figures in Turkish politics, he is considered the “father of the Turkish economy,” and his involvement in the discussion of the formation of the new Cabinet of Ministers shows that solving economic problems and developing the country’s economy, which is currently one of the priorities of Turkey, will be the main task of the Cabinet.

