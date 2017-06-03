Turkmenistan may use Central Asia-Center system for gas delivery

2017-06-03 14:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Central Asia – Center gas pipeline system can potentially be used to deliver natural gas from Turkmenistan to the countries of Eastern Europe and the CIS, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service writes after the Energy Charter Forum, held in Ashgabat May 30-31.

"In case of application of fundamental principles of the Energy Charter Treaty and reaching certain agreements with the transit countries, the Central Asia – Center gas pipeline system could potentially be used to deliver natural gas from Turkmenistan to the countries of Eastern Europe and the CIS," Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary said.