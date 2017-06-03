Turkey detains PM’s chief advisor over suspected Gulen links

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s chief advisor was detained over his suspected links to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO), widely believed to have masterminded the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt, reports Hurriyet Daily News.



Yildirim’s chief advisor Birol Erdem, who was a justice ministry undersecretary previously, and his wife Gulumser Erdem were detained early on June 3 in Ankara as part of an investigation carried out by Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.



Erdem testified as witness as part of an investigation launched for the followers of the US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen last year.